A link to reset your password has been sent to your email

Explore

Hello there.
Glad to have you!

 

Change language & currency

Language

Currency

Australian Dollar AUD Canadian Dollar CAD Euro EUR - € British Pound GBP - £ United States Dollar USD - US$ Brazilian Real BRL - R$ Swiss Franc CHF Chinese Renminbi Yuan CNY Czech Koruna CZK Danish Krone DKK Hong Kong Dollar HKD Indonesian Rupiah IDR - Rp Israeli New Sheqel ILS - ₪ Indian Rupee INR - Rs. Japanese Yen JPY - ¥ South Korean Won KRW Mexican Peso MXN Malaysian Ringgit MYR Norwegian Krone NOK New Zealand Dollar NZD Philippine Peso PHP Polish Złoty PLN Russian Ruble RUB Swedish Krona SEK Singapore Dollar SGD - S$ Thai Baht THB Turkish Lira TRY South Africa, Rand ZAR
 

Change language & currency

Language

Currency

Australian Dollar AUD Canadian Dollar CAD Euro EUR - € British Pound GBP - £ United States Dollar USD - US$ Brazilian Real BRL - R$ Swiss Franc CHF Chinese Renminbi Yuan CNY Czech Koruna CZK Danish Krone DKK Hong Kong Dollar HKD Indonesian Rupiah IDR - Rp Israeli New Sheqel ILS - ₪ Indian Rupee INR - Rs. Japanese Yen JPY - ¥ South Korean Won KRW Mexican Peso MXN Malaysian Ringgit MYR Norwegian Krone NOK New Zealand Dollar NZD Philippine Peso PHP Polish Złoty PLN Russian Ruble RUB Swedish Krona SEK Singapore Dollar SGD - S$ Thai Baht THB Turkish Lira TRY South Africa, Rand ZAR
Login to save to your favorites
1 person currently interested
10% off
Photo
all media

8 Day Kitesurfing Camp for All Levels in Theologos, Greece

Theologos beach, Theologos, Greece

Kitesurfing Camp in Greece

All difficulty levels
Instruction in English
Maximum 20 participants
Airport transfer included

This listing has one of the 10 most popular offers available in in Greece

Wetskillz kitesurfing camps are offered for all levels of kite surfers. Whether you are a newcomer or you have had some lessons already but you are not yet an independent kiter, joining a camp is the perfect way to learn and progress. You will have a complete week to get the most knowledge and enough time to work on your technique through a safe and fun environment. Their experienced instructors will guide you in the best location, during the most suitable conditions, and with the right equipment in order to build a solid base and to become a confident kite surfer.

Highlights

  • 5 days of instruction
  • 2 yoga sessions
  • 1 day trip
  • 7 nights accommodation
  • Greek BBQ night at the beach
  • Airport transfers
  • Bicycle to move around

Skill level

  • Beginner
  • Intermediate
  • Advanced

Styles

5 days with instruction in English
The organizer also speaks: Finnish, German, Greek, Hungarian
Group size: Maximum of 20 participants
Airport transfer included: Rhodes International Airport
Hide all

Accommodation

Facilities

  • Air-conditioned rooms
  • Barbeque facilities
  • Café
  • Dining area
  • Garden
  • Kitchen
  • Lounge
  • Luggage room / storage
  • Meditation garden
  • Restaurant
  • Special menu request
  • Terrace
  • Yoga deck
  • Bicycle rental
  • Board rental
  • Car rental
  • Free bicycle
  • Free parking
  • Free Wi-Fi
  • Internet access
  • Ironing / ironing board
  • Laundry
  • Parking lot
  • Wireless internet

On the main road of Theologos village, this cozy apartment complex is situated only 1 kilometer from the Wetskillz kitesurf center which can be seen from the accommodation, providing you all day live wind check from your balcony.

They offer double rooms and apartments with two double bedrooms, fully equipped, air conditioned, provided with fast Wi-Fi connection, and parking area.

Nevertheless, Terry’s family taverna is open all day long, serving homemade Greek food, with Terrys being personally in charge of keeping you welcomed.

Program

For the independent and experienced kiters, a kite camp will offer you great accommodation with the best people, best winds, best kite locations in the best moment and unforgettable local adventures such the epic downwinders organized by the Wetskillz crew.

Book your flights and let them worry about the rest. Imagine a kite trip where all the research and organizing has been done for you. The best spots on the right moment, handpicked activities, extraordinary local adventures, amazing food, charming housing, and meeting new like minded people is what makes their kite camps an unforgettable lifetime experience.

The community

The love for the ocean and the seek for the thrill is what you have in common. Solo travelers, friends, and couples are meeting with other like-minded people in Wetskillz kite camps every week, sharing the stoke, living unforgettable memories, creating friendships and relationships for a lifetime.

The best kite location

After many years of kitesurfing experience and living all of his life on the island, Petros the founder and organizer of Wetskillz kite camps knows the conditions like no other.

Therefore, he picked Theologos Beach as the main location for the school and camps. What makes it so special is the constant and ideal wind direction blowing from the side creating the perfect conditions for kitesurfing. A long stretch of coastline that is used only by the Wetskillz camps and school users, offering space for everyone.

With a complete setup, it's all you can ask. Pick a hammock and enjoy the view under the natural shade of the trees.

Your kite lessons

They make it fun. Fun and safe with their experienced IKO qualified instructors, ideal conditions, and high-end material. They make sure that you will get the most out of your time in and out of the water. Whether you are a newcomer to the sport or you’re already kiting but you are keen to learn new things, they've got you covered.

Yoga

Combine action and relaxation with kitesurf and yoga. Yoga is a great way to improve your flexibility and balance. Two very important abilities to improve and keep you away from injuries. Get rid of all the stressful thoughts and enjoy the vibes, sounds, and beautiful scenery of Theologos Beach while practicing yoga poses. Sunset yoga classes to recover your body after long days in the water.

Your day In Theologos

Kite, eat, sleep, repeat. That’s all about the kitesurf camps in Theologos. Start your day at the house with a Mediterranean breakfast under the shade of an olive tree, followed by the pick-up to the kite center where the action starts.

You will start with meeting the instructors, getting familiar with the spot, and the conditions, and checking your lesson plan.

The lessons start at ten in the morning and if the wind hasn’t kicked in yet, then you work on the theoretic part and drills which will help you to progress on the water. The kite lessons last two to three hours a day and after completion, you will get some homework from your instructor to work on your next step on the water.

At the beach, you have access to Wi-Fi, snacks, cold drinks, showers, and even an outdoor gym for the ones who like to stay fit. Before you finish the day at the beach, you simply can’t miss the most outstanding sunsets along with a cold beer. After a long day in the water, you all crave for good food.

Wetskillz crew have selected the best restaurants on the area and every week, they organize a beach BBQ night, so you will get the ultimate Greek hospitality and tasting experience.

Included excursions

For the no-wind day, they organize a day trip for sightseeing and discovering the island.

Location

Theologos: Island facts

Once you visit Rhodes / Theologos, it will be your summer kite destination forever. Apart from all the historical sights, the amazing shades of the water and the beautiful scenery are what make Rhodes such a popular summer destination. Rhodes island has many other pros that will make you consider it your next destination for your kitesurf holidays.

Here is why Theologos / Rhodes is the best kite-surf destination in Europe. Firstly, Rhodes is easily accessible as it has an international airport “Diagoras (RHO)” which boasts about the ability to accommodate daily European flights.

Rhodes is safe! You don’t need to worry about anything. Where to walk, if it’s dark, or if you will end up in a bad neighborhood, because there simply are none. Everybody speaks English and several other languages, as Rhodes has been a popular destination since the 1960s’.

All areas are easily accessible. Rhodes is quite a big island; there are several places you must visit and many different ways to get there! Public airconditioned buses which have regular punctual services around the island, as well as organized day trips by bus or by boat! And if you prefer to travel independently, there is a huge selection of car or bike rental firms to choose from.

Value for money. Whether you are a solo traveler, a couple, or a big group, you can choose from a basic hotel room to luxury villa with a pool and all comforts.

There are many options for dining in Rhodes such as the simple but delicious pita gyros, seafront tavernas, to first class fine dining restaurants. If you are on a budget or on a special diet, there are many large supermarkets all over the island.

Weather in Theologos: Conditions and facts

It is windy every day! Rhodes island is the best kite destination in Europe during the summer season between May and October. Several spots with similar conditions on the west coast of the island. One of them is Theologos beach.

They picked Theologos beach to set up their center because of the endless space in and out the water. It just can’t get crowded, they use 600 meters long coastline only for their center users.

The best possible wind direction cross-cross on shore makes the life of every kiter easier and of course is ideal for learners. Usually, the wind starts blowing lighter in the morning around 09:00 - 10:00 am and kicks in around midday blowing strongly until the sun goes down around 20:30, yes eight thirty! Super long days in the water and no rush to wake up after last night’s party!

Tides and currents

There is no reason to worry or to follow the timetables. Theologos beach has no currents and the tides have very low amplitude averaging a few centimeters.

Temperature

It’s warm! Be sure that you bring your cool board shorts or bikinis, there is no need for a wetsuit in Rhodes between July and September.

  • Air temperature: 27 Celsius – 32 Celsius
  • Water temperature: 25 Celsius – 27 Celsius

Features

General

  • Air-conditioned rooms
  • Barbeque facilities
  • Café
  • Dining area
  • Garden
  • Kitchen
  • Lounge
  • Luggage room / storage
  • Meditation garden
  • Restaurant
  • Special menu request
  • Terrace
  • Yoga deck

Services

  • Bicycle rental
  • Board rental
  • Car rental
  • Free bicycle
  • Free parking
  • Free Wi-Fi
  • Internet access
  • Ironing / ironing board
  • Laundry
  • Parking lot
  • Wireless internet

Food

Possible dining options

Breakfast and lunch

  • Billy's place
  • Albahaca kitchen bar
  • Coffee-house

Dinner

  • Terris taverna
  • Drosia taverna
  • Stratis grill

Things to do (optional)

  • Car or scooter rental
  • Wing-foil training

What's included

  • 5 days of instructions
  • 2 yoga sessions
  • 1 day trip
  • 7 nights shared accommodation
  • Greek BBQ night at the beach
  • Airport transfer
  • Bicycle to move around

What's not included

  • Flights
  • Equipment outside the teaching hours
  • Travel insurance
  • Drinks and meals

How to get there

Recommended Airports

RHO

Rhodes International Airport

2 km

Transfer included


Airport: Rhodes International Airport Airport transfer included: Rhodes International Airport No additional charges. You can request this in the next step.

Cancellation Policy

  • A reservation requires a deposit of 30% of the total price.
  • The deposit is non-refundable, if the booking is cancelled.
  • The rest of the payment should be paid on arrival.

Share this listing

Back to Top

Share this listing

19 reviews
Value for money
Accommodation & facilities
Food
Location
Quality of activity
8 Day Kitesurfing Camp for All Levels in Theologos, Greece
Organized by WetSkillz kite center
WetSkillz kite center is a kitesurfing camp which enjoys making friends with the clients and really wants to make sure the capability of giving a highly person.
Rhodes, Greece
The organizer also speaks: Finnish, German, Greek, Hungarian
Early bird Discount
This listing has a early bird discount of 10% if you book 30 days before the selected arrival date.
8 days / 7 nights
from --

Select your package:

Send Inquiry

For this organizer you can guarantee your booking through BookSurfCamps.com. All major credit cards supported.

104790

Similar Surf Camps you might like

Why choose BookSurfCamps.com

Largest Selection
Friendly Customer Service
Offers for every budget
Best Price

You might be interested in

Surf Camps in Greece Surf Camps in Europe Surf Camps in Rhodes Surf Camps in South Aegean Surf Camps in Theologos, Rhodes Surf Camps in Dodecanese Beginner Surf Camps Intermediate Surf Camps Advanced Surf Camps Surf Camps Kitesurfing
Illustration of an envelope with a picture

Still searching for that perfect trip?

Get weekly inspiration delivered right to your inbox!

Don't miss out! Join our mailing list to get inspiration, tips & special offers sent directly to your inbox.
Served by www:8000

Logging out

of Tripaneer websites