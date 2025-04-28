8 Day Kitesurfing Camp for All Levels in Theologos, Greece

For the independent and experienced kiters, a kite camp will offer you great accommodation with the best people, best winds, best kite locations in the best moment and unforgettable local adventures such the epic downwinders organized by the Wetskillz crew.

Book your flights and let them worry about the rest. Imagine a kite trip where all the research and organizing has been done for you. The best spots on the right moment, handpicked activities, extraordinary local adventures, amazing food, charming housing, and meeting new like minded people is what makes their kite camps an unforgettable lifetime experience.

The community

The love for the ocean and the seek for the thrill is what you have in common. Solo travelers, friends, and couples are meeting with other like-minded people in Wetskillz kite camps every week, sharing the stoke, living unforgettable memories, creating friendships and relationships for a lifetime.

The best kite location

After many years of kitesurfing experience and living all of his life on the island, Petros the founder and organizer of Wetskillz kite camps knows the conditions like no other.

Therefore, he picked Theologos Beach as the main location for the school and camps. What makes it so special is the constant and ideal wind direction blowing from the side creating the perfect conditions for kitesurfing. A long stretch of coastline that is used only by the Wetskillz camps and school users, offering space for everyone.

With a complete setup, it's all you can ask. Pick a hammock and enjoy the view under the natural shade of the trees.

Your kite lessons

They make it fun. Fun and safe with their experienced IKO qualified instructors, ideal conditions, and high-end material. They make sure that you will get the most out of your time in and out of the water. Whether you are a newcomer to the sport or you’re already kiting but you are keen to learn new things, they've got you covered.

Yoga

Combine action and relaxation with kitesurf and yoga. Yoga is a great way to improve your flexibility and balance. Two very important abilities to improve and keep you away from injuries. Get rid of all the stressful thoughts and enjoy the vibes, sounds, and beautiful scenery of Theologos Beach while practicing yoga poses. Sunset yoga classes to recover your body after long days in the water.

Your day In Theologos

Kite, eat, sleep, repeat. That’s all about the kitesurf camps in Theologos. Start your day at the house with a Mediterranean breakfast under the shade of an olive tree, followed by the pick-up to the kite center where the action starts.

You will start with meeting the instructors, getting familiar with the spot, and the conditions, and checking your lesson plan.

The lessons start at ten in the morning and if the wind hasn’t kicked in yet, then you work on the theoretic part and drills which will help you to progress on the water. The kite lessons last two to three hours a day and after completion, you will get some homework from your instructor to work on your next step on the water.

At the beach, you have access to Wi-Fi, snacks, cold drinks, showers, and even an outdoor gym for the ones who like to stay fit. Before you finish the day at the beach, you simply can’t miss the most outstanding sunsets along with a cold beer. After a long day in the water, you all crave for good food.

Wetskillz crew have selected the best restaurants on the area and every week, they organize a beach BBQ night, so you will get the ultimate Greek hospitality and tasting experience.